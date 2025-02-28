National Snack Day is coming up on March 4, and PepsiCo Foods is bringing its patrons new snacks and flavors for the holiday.

Starting next week, PepsiCo Foods is bringing consumers more new snacks and flavors across the portfolio than ever before:

Doritos Dinamita XXTRA Flamin’ Hot: The newest flavor from Doritos Dinamita is an extra spicy, crunchy chip rolled into a fiery torch that is sure to bring the heat for all spice lovers out there, the brand says.

Funyuns Sour Cream & Funyuns: The crunch of Funyuns meets the tangy, creamy taste of sour cream.

Lay's Poppables Sweet Potato Sea Salt snacks: Lay's Poppables is launching new Sweet Potato Sea Salt snacks, the first Lay's sweet potato product to hit shelves in North America.

Quaker Rice Crisps Jalapeño Cheddar: Turning up the heat on snack time, Quaker Rice Crisps are delivering a bold, zesty kick with a balance of spicy jalapeño heat and rich cheddar cheese flavor, PepsiCo says.

Rold Gold Selects: The brand is introducing four new permanent varieties inviting consumers to snack bolder: Doritos Cool Ranch, Garlic Parmesan, Dill Pickle—which were available in select stores last year—and Flamin' Hot Honey Mustard, a new flavor.

Ruffles Smokehouse BBQ: Smokehouse BBQ packs a punch of BBQ flavor on ridged chips. This product was last available in 2019, and has now been rereleased.

Smartfood Brown Butter & Sea Salt Kettle Corn: Includes notes of caramel and savory brown butter.

Includes notes of caramel and savory brown butter. SunChips Honey BBQ: Flavors of bold and smoky BBQ with a hint of honey sweetness, all in one wavy and crunchy chip.

Snack enthusiasts can stock up on these new flavors in retailers nationwide in March or by visiting Snacks.com.

PepsiCo (Frito-Lay) is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.