This week, PepsiCo wrapped up another year at NACS where it highlighted food and beverage pairings, as well as how the company is driving growth through brand innovations and capabilities.

Its brand innovations and news for 2025 includes:

Lay's : The brand, with 200 flavors worldwide, will add All Dressed to its lineup—reportedly a combination of the best of Lay’s flavors in one bite, savory like Sour Cream & Onion and tangy like Salt & Vinegar & sweet like BBQ.

Doritos : The nacho cheese tortilla chip flavor snack is introducing Doritos Golden Sriracha. Inspired by the fan favorite yellow and green sriracha sauces, the sweet and tangy flavors combine with a lingering heat to bring a crunchy twist to Sriracha, says the brand.

Quaker Protein Bars : Quaker is stepping into the protein bar space with Quaker Protein Granola Bars. The bars are available in two flavors—Peanut Butter & Chocolate and Cookies & Cream—and are packed with 10 grams of whey protein per bar.

Cheetos : The cheese snack will expand its puffs offerings with new Cheetos Puffs Cheese Pizza. Additionally, the value-conscious Chester's brand will launch new sublines and flavors with Tangy Carolina BBQ & Chili Cheese Fries, Original & Honey BBQ Potato Crisps, and Jalapeno Cheddar Popcorn.

Doritos Dinamita XXTRA Flamin' Hot: The all-new Doritos® Dinamita XXTRA Flamin' Hot tortilla chip is designed to deliver an intense crunch, while the unique rolled shape reportedly enhances the texture.

How PepsiCo is driving wellbeing for communities:

Cheetos Deja tu Huella : The brand is celebrating its 5th year of supporting Hispanic communities through its “Deja tu Huella” (or “Leave Your Mark”) program by increasing access to education and by partnering with J Balvin, an international superstar and entrepreneur, to drive awareness. The program will reward $25K to a community-forward person who can use the award toward their initiative. To learn more, visit Cheetos.com/dejatuhuella.

Taste of Tomorrow: PepsiCo and the PepsiCo Foundation are investing $350,000 in financial support to increase Black representation in STEM careers. The initiative will bring an R&D educational workshop series and on-the-ground culinary innovations through Pepsi Zero Sugar and Doritos, while providing additional resources across nine HBCUs for the 2025 school year.

