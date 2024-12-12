The Puratos Bakery School Foundation is celebrating ten years of creating career opportunities for young people from disadvantaged backgrounds, marking its anniversary with the opening of its thirteenth school in Ethiopia. Since its 2014 launch, the Foundation has equipped 484 students with professional skills, with 27 more joining through the Ethiopia program, which welcomed its first students on November 18. As well as providing bright futures for individuals and their families, the Bakery Schools Foundation trains talent for the bakery, patisserie, and chocolate-making sectors worldwide.

"Over the past ten years, we've witnessed over and over again how quality education creates lasting positive change worldwide," says Jean-Philippe Michaux, chief sustainability and finance officer, Puratos. "From our first school in Mumbai to our newest in Ethiopia, we're building a sustainable talent pipeline for our industry, while transforming lives. Our graduates are now making their mark in their fields, proving that, when young people gain these specialized skills, they strengthen not only their own future prospects, but also their communities and our industry."

The Foundation's growth from a single school in India to thirteen facilities across twelve countries reflects both its sustained commitment to communities and its response to increasing industry demand. As consumer appetite for baked goods and chocolate continues to rise globally, bakeries, restaurants and food service providers face a significant shortage of qualified bakers, pastry chefs, and chocolatiers. By expanding its bakery schools program, the Foundation is working to build a pipeline of skilled professionals to fill this industry need and support the communities where the schools are located.

Success stories from the schools demonstrate how they empower social mobility. In India, Pranali Katte, a first-generation graduate, went on to secure a position responsible for bakery and patisserie at the five-star Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai. Her fellow graduate Divya Kale started with just a small kitchen and a gas stove, baking without an oven. After graduating from the program, she built a thriving home bakery business, selling over 5,500 cakes since 2021 and purchasing her own home at age 23. In the Philippines, Karyll Jersey C. Manlapaz demonstrates how the program's training creates real career opportunities—four months after graduation, she started as a pastry commis at Alegria Manila restaurant, where she continues to develop her skills.

The Foundation's two-year curriculum delivers comprehensive training, providing approximately 1,600 hours of instruction across 36 subjects. Students begin with equipment operation and ingredient interaction before advancing to specialized techniques including chocolate work, bread production and pastry making. The program builds well-rounded food industry professionals through additional courses in hygiene, food safety and digital communication, for instance.

The success of this model has earned recognition from industry employers, who consistently praise graduates' capabilities. Many now request to be listed as permanent recruitment partners, testifying to the program's commitment to excellence in training.

As it marks its tenth anniversary, the Foundation continues to expand, with more openings planned for 2025. These developments advance the Foundation's goal of operating 20 schools and training 1,000 students annually by 2030, strengthening its mission to empower communities and sustain the future of the food industry.

