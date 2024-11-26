Burcon NutraScience, a company that focuses on the development of plant-based proteins, has announced a partnership with Puratos (a company that provides ingredients and services for bakery and confectionery companies) centering on Burcon’s Puratein canola protein. According to Burcon, as consumers increasingly seek healthier, sustainable food options, canola protein offers a promising alternative to egg protein due to its neutral flavor, functional versatility, and high nutritional value.

“We are thrilled to partner with Puratos for our best-in-class canola protein,” says Kip Underwood, Burcon’s CEO. “Their deep understanding of the bakery and patisserie industries complements our go-to-market strategy. Burcon’s canola protein offers exceptional functionalities and can deliver significant cost-in-use savings when replacing eggs in formulations. Together, we’re aiming to redefine what’s possible with canola protein.”

“At Puratos, we are committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions for the bakery, patisserie, and chocolate sectors, with a strong focus on innovation, sustainability, and health and well-being. We believe in the power of collaboration with visionary companies like Burcon to amplify our impact,” notes Bram Pareyt, Puratos’s R&D director, GRS Lab. “Their Puratein is one of the best plant-based proteins we’ve worked with, and we are excited to explore its unique properties further to bring superior solutions to our customers.”

This collaboration reportedly combines Burcon’s plant protein expertise with Puratos’s knowledge of food ingredients and a global network of R&D facilities to unlock the full potential of canola protein. Together with Burcon, Puratos will develop canola protein-enhanced solutions tailored to the needs of bakery, patisserie, and chocolate customers worldwide. The companies state the solutions will meet the demand for innovative, high-quality products and promote sustainability and health, offering consumers more nutritious and environmentally friendly options.

