The Almond Board of California’s (ABC) board of directors has elected Alicia Rockwell to be the new chair of the board. Rockwell will take over the role on January 1 from Alexi Rodriguez, who will begin a new role of her own on January 1 as CEO of the Almond Alliance.

Rockwell is the chief government and public affairs officer for Blue Diamond Growers. Brandon Rebiero, a co-founder of Gold Leaf Farming, was elected the board’s vice chair.

“I’m honored to have the trust of my fellow board members,” says Rockwell. “The board is a strong group of experienced and impressive individuals who care deeply about our industry. Together, we will continue to address industry challenges and build a prosperous future for the California almond industry.”

The ABC board sets policy and approves budgets in major areas, including global market development, production research, public relations and advertising, nutrition research, statistical reporting, quality control, and food safety.

ABC is a Federal Marketing Order dedicated to promoting California almonds to domestic and international audiences through marketing efforts and by funding, ensuring food safety and promoting studies about almonds' health benefits and state of the art agricultural practices to aid growers and to further the industry’s efforts in environmental stewardship.

