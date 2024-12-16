After reportedly flying off shelves during its first few months in market, Campbell's Goldfish Crisps is expanding and now comes in two new flavors: Barbecue and Spicy Dill Pickle. The original flavors—Cheddar, Salt & Vinegar, and Sour Cream & Onion—were released in December 2023.

After seeing the pickle trend continue to take over social media with more than 378 million pickle-related posts on TikTok and the success of limited edition Goldfish Spicy Dill Pickle crackers earlier this year, Goldfish is bringing the tangy dill pickle flavor with a spicy kick to the Goldfish Crisps portfolio.

Consumers can shop the full Goldfish Crisps lineup at national retailers like Walmart, Target, and Kroger starting in January 2025 for an SRP of $4.79.

In addition, Goldfish is introducing a permanent line-up of Sweet Grahams, thanks in part to limited-edition collaborations on sweet flavors with brands like Hello Kitty and Elf. The flavors include Cinnamon Roll, Strawberry Shortcake, and Vanilla Cupcake.

Goldfish is bringing three permanent dessert-inspired flavors to snackers in need of a sweet treat: whether with a morning cup of coffee, late night bowl of ice cream. or by themselves. With cinnamon roll as #1 flavor amongst Gen Z and Millennials, new Cinnamon Roll Flavored Goldfish Grahams provide a graham cracker with warm cinnamon spice.

As strawberries remain a predominant trending flavor with over 566 million TikTok posts, Strawberry Shortcake Flavored Goldfish Grahams are now a permanent addition to the sweets collection, reportedly featuring notes of vanilla and strawberry sweetness. The brand is also introducing new packaging for its #1 preferred sweet flavor, Vanilla Cupcake Flavored Goldfish Grahams.

Goldfish Grahams can be found at retailers nationwide such as Target, Kroger, and Albertsons starting in January 2025 for SRP of $3.69.



