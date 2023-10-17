Campbell Snacks is ready for the holidays with new limited-edition Goldfish Elf Maple Syrup Flavored Grahams in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products and its first ever seasonal limited-time-offer on its Chessmen cookie, Pepperidge Farm Chessmen Holiday Nog.

The Goldfish Elf Maple Syrup Flavored Grahams are inspired by one of elves' four main food groups (syrup), and full of flavors like sweet brown sugar, butter, caramel, and vanilla. The new maple syrup grahams come in fun shapes inspired by Buddy the Elf, like his hat and maple syrup jug. Starting Nov. 1, these grahams will be available nationwide for a limited time wherever Goldfish are sold, for a suggested retail price of $3.69 per 6.1-oz. bag.

Fans who are eager to kick off the festivities even sooner can get their hands on this sweet treat starting Oct. 17 by visiting shop.goldfishsmiles.com.

In addition, Pepperidge Farm will release Chessmen Holiday Nog, for a limited time.

Pepperidge Farm is sharing its modern take on the classic seasonal drink consumers love, Egg Nog, balancing the rich, creamy and spicy warm flavors with the buttery taste of the Chessmen cookie. The cookies are adorned with holiday shapes like, trees, wreaths, and candy canes. Chessmen Holiday Nog joins the Pepperidge Farm collection of holiday favorites, including returning fan favorites Mint Brussels, Linzer Snowball, and Milano Slices Peppermint. Starting this month, all holiday cookies are available nationwide at all major grocers for a limited time.

Campbell Soup Co. is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.