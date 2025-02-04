The Campbell Company's Goldfish brand has teamed up with Warner Bros. to launch the new Limited-Edition Goldfish Butterbeer Flavored Grahams, an expansion of its Grahams portfolio.

Inspired by the Harry Potter drink and 30k+ TikToks showcasing consumers' DIY creations, Goldfish and Warner Bros. are introducing the treat capturing the Butterbeer flavor with rich butterscotch flavor and hints of creamy vanilla.

Goldfish Grahams have continued to grow in popularity, thanks in part to limited-edition collaborations with brands like Dunkin, Elf, and now Harry Potter. Marking its second collab with Warner Bros., the launch of Goldfish Butterbeer Flavored Grahams builds on the expansion of the Goldfish Grahams portfolio with new Cinnamon Roll, Strawberry Shortcake, and Vanilla Cupcake flavors that debuted in December 2024.

The LTO Goldfish Butterfeer Flavored Grahams are hitting retailers nationwide for a limited time starting in March, for a suggested retail price for $3.69.

