Food solutions consultancy AIB has appointed Tameka Carr as chair of its board of trustees. According to the company, the move signals its strengthened commitment to advancing food safety education, tools, and research for businesses of all sizes.

Carr, a leader with more than 25 years in the food and beverage industry, brings proven expertise in food safety, quality, and product innovation. Currently serving as director of product development and quality at Kroger, she oversees the technical and regulatory processes. AIB reports her extensive experience in food technology and leadership is expected to be instrumental in helping AIB Research & Education amplify its nonprofit mission.

“Tameka’s leadership comes at a pivotal time for food safety professionals,” said Dan Martin, CEO and president of AIB International. “Her deep industry insight and passion for inclusive growth will guide us as we deliver essential, free tools and resources that empower businesses—especially small and mid-sized companies—to meet today’s food safety challenges.”

Carr’s appointment underscores AIB’s continued commitment to collaboration and innovation in food safety—a cornerstone of its 100-year legacy of empowering and educating food professionals worldwide.

AIB reportedly is dedicated to strengthening the industry through accessible research, resources, and education. By empowering professionals and businesses with the food safety knowledge and tools they need, AIB aims to play a vital role in ensuring a safer, stronger food supply chain.

