Levain Bakery has introduced its Coffee Toffee cookie, a limited-time baked item. In addition, the company is bringing back its Black & White cookie as an LTO offering. Both cookies are part of the chain’s Winter Assortment.

The Coffee Toffee item features notes of vanilla, espresso, and pieces of chocolate-covered toffee. Launching on January 7, it is part of the company’s Winter Cookie Assortment—available in four-, eight-, and 12-pack packages, the assortment includes:

Coffee Toffee

Black & White Chocolate Chip

Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip

Dark Chocolate Chip

