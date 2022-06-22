Company: Levain Bakery

Website: https://levainbakery.com

Introduced: June 2022

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: For 26 years, Levain Bakery has sold cookies in five classic flavors: Chocolate Chip Walnut, Dark Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Raisin, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip, and Two Chip Chocolate Chip. Now, Levain Bakery is thrilled to introduce a brand-new seasonal cookie just in time for summer. Rocky Road is now available in all Levain bakeries and online through the end of summer.

Levain founders Pam Weekes and Connie McDonald created this cookie from their nostalgia of all things summer: roasting marshmallows in the backyard, road trips, campfires, and a melty cone of rocky road ice cream on a warm summer day. Rocky Road starts with dark chocolate cookie dough mixed with semisweet chocolate chips, marshmallows, and roasted cashews.

"We only make cookies we truly love," said the founders. "It is fitting that our first seasonal cookie features chocolate and marshmallow, a classic combination we've loved since we were kids. As for the cashews, in our opinion, they simply don't get as much attention as they deserve! But with a rich depth of flavor, they balance the sweetness of the chocolate and marshmallows."

Rocky Road will also be available in a brand-new summer cookie assortment in four-, eight- and 12-packs that also feature Oatmeal Raisin, Dark Chocolate Chocolate Chip, and Chocolate Chip Walnut cookies. All Levain Bakery cookies are baked fresh daily and available to ship nationwide via www.levainbakery.com. In addition to the current ten bakeries in New York, Washington, D.C., and Boston, Levain is expanding beyond the East Coast to Chicago and LA this year. While Rocky Road is the first seasonal cookie to debut, customers can expect new flavors from Pam and Connie in the seasons to come.