Today, Magic Spoon, a high-protein, grain-free cereals brand, is launching its Protein Granola. The new granola is crafted with nuts and seeds and packed with 13–14 g of protein per serving. It contains just 2g of sugar per serving, and 7–8 g of fiber, reportedly nearly double that of other brands on the market.

Magic Spoon Protein Granola is free of gluten, grains, soy, and artificial flavors or colors, in order to cater to a variety of dietary preferences. The granola is available in four flavors: Honey Almond, Peanut Butter, Dark Chocolate Almond, and Mixed Berry.

“Our Protein Granola is everything you love about granola without the compromise,” says Gabi Lewis, co-founder of Magic Spoon. “Building on the excitement our fans have for our cereal, we’re thrilled to introduce a delicious new way to fuel up in the morning or on the go. This product is designed for those seeking a satisfying option that aligns with their health and wellness goals, delivering the perfect balance of taste and nutrition.”

Magic Spoon Protein Granola is now available at magicspoon.com, amazon.com, and nationwide at Walmart and Target.

