Kodiak, the breakfast brand known for its high-protein, whole-grain products, launched its latest innovation into an all-new category: Protein-Packed Granola. Available in three flavors—Honey Oat, Cookie Butter, Chocolate—Kodiak Granola is crafted with 100% whole grains and coconut oil and packed with 16 to 17 g of protein per serving.

"This launch is especially exciting for Kodiak as we expand into a new category, bringing even more protein-packed, whole-grain options to our customers’ favorite foods,” says Valerie Oswalt, CEO of Kodiak. “This innovation has been a long time in the making, and we couldn’t be prouder of the three delicious flavors we’re introducing. Made with high-quality ingredients, these new offerings provide a convenient way for our consumers to fuel their next adventure—delivering both nourishment and great taste in every bite!"

As a part of the launch, and the brand’s ongoing commitment to preserving wild places for future generations, Kodiak is partnering with 4ocean, the brand committed to protecting and preserving our oceans. The new Granola will be Plastic Neutral Certified, and for every pound of plastic it produces, Kodiak will remove a pound of plastic from open waters.

The granola is available now at major retailers like Walmart, Target, and Kroger, as well as many other stores nationwide. It’s also available online at Target, Walmart, Amazon, KodiakCakes.com, and more for delivery.

