Starting with Round Table’s three cheese blend, the pizza is layered with a creamy garlic white sauce, zesty pepperoni and red onion, roma tomatoes, grilled chicken and bacon, then finished with green onions.

"To kick off 2025, we’re focusing on classic flavors we know our customers love, which includes the continuation of our popular shareable menu which debuted in late 2024,” says Taylor Voelker, senior director of marketing at Round Table Pizza. “While the Pepperoni, Grilled Chicken & Bacon Pizza incorporates a lot of our beloved toppings, it has a special twist to provide our fans with a fresh new option to try whether they are watching their favorite sports team with friends or enjoying a meal with their family.”

