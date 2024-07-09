Premier ready-to-eat bakery brand Café Valley is introducing a new line of Girl Scout Cookie-inspired mini cupcakes, available beginning in August in five different flavors. The 12-count mini cupcakes will be available at select grocers nationwide.

“Our new line of Girl Scout Mini Cupcakes underscores the growing demand for mini sweet treats that are easy to enjoy,” says Brian Owens, chief executive officer of Café Valley, “It also honors an incredible organization, which has helped millions of girls build courage, confidence and character."

Café Valley’s new Girl Scout Cookie Inspired Mini Cupcakes assortment includes:

Girl Scout S’mores Mini Cupcakes (12-count): Graham cracker flavored cake featuring a s’mores flavored icing topped with a chocolate and graham streusel crumble.

Girl Scout Adventurefuls Mini Cupcakes (12-count): Chocolate flavored cake with a caramel icing and topped with soft brownie pieces and mini milk chocolate chips.

Girl Scout Coconut Caramel Mini Cupcakes (12-count): Vanilla flavored cake featuring a chocolate coconut caramel icing and a chewy toasted coconut flavored sprinkle.

Girl Scout Lemon Mini Cupcakes (12-count): Lemon flavored cake with a lemon-flavored icing topped with yellow and white confetti sprinkles

Girl Scout Thin Mints Mini Cupcakes (12-count): Chocolate flavored cake featuring a peppermint icing topped with mini chocolate pieces.

For more information on Café Valley products, visit cafevalley.com. For inquiries on carrying Café Valley’s latest products in your store, email gcoyle@cafevalley.com.

To join, volunteer, or donate to Girl Scouts, visit girlscouts.org.

