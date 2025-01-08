Fresh-Lock closures, a brand in reclosable flexible packaging technology, has announced the promotion of Todd Meussling to director of business development and sustainability. This newly created role signals the brand’s commitment to advancing sustainable flexible packaging technologies and reinforces its leadership in helping shape a more circular future.

In his new role, Meussling will continue to lead the brand’s sustainability efforts and drive collaboration with industry suppliers and partners to accelerate the development of innovative, sustainable flexible packaging solutions. With his guidance, the Fresh-Lock team aims to further broaden its portfolio of eco-friendly closure solutions, building on the success of recent breakthroughs for home compostability, post-consumer recycled (PCR) content, and closure solutions for paper-based pouches.

“Helping brands reduce their carbon footprint through innovative closure solutions is a core focus for our team,” says Lisa Petersmark, VP of Presto Specialty, maker of Fresh-Lock closures. “Todd has played a pivotal role in advancing that mission. With this promotion, the Fresh-Lock team is poised to accelerate the commercialization of next-generation closure solutions that benefit both our customers and the planet.”

Sustainability has long been central to the Fresh-Lock team’s mission. Recognizing that no single solution can meet all their customers’ needs, the team developed and continues to add to the Fresh-Lock 8000 Series—a growing portfolio of sustainable closures reportedly aimed at driving circularity and reducing waste. This same dedication to innovation and collaboration earned the Fresh-Lock team a 2024 WorldStar Award for their work alongside industry partners to develop a more sustainable, child-resistant package.

“Transformative advancements like these depend on a team united by a shared vision of sustainability,” says Petersmark. “Todd [Meussling]’s promotion reflects our ongoing investment in that vision, empowering us to push boundaries and lead the industry toward a more sustainable future.”

Related: Korozo Group partners on snack mix stand-up pouch