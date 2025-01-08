Pepperidge Farm, the Campbell's company known for its baked goods, is introducing a new take on the classic Milano cookie with the launch of Milano White Chocolate.

Available in Lemon, Strawberry, and Coconut, each cookie showcases white chocolate with fruit flavors sandwiched between two biscuits. With 58% of white chocolate lovers preferring white exclusively over milk or dark chocolate, this extension of the Milano cookie offers consumers a new indulgence, the brand says.

“It’s no secret that our Milano cookie is one of the most iconic and beloved in the Pepperidge Farm portfolio. Now, we’re reimagining the classic with the introduction of Milano White Chocolate,” says Ama Auwarter, VP, bakery and cookies. “Creamy white chocolate allows us to deliver more bright, vibrant flavor profiles for a first-of-its-kind Milano experience worth savoring.”

Nearly half of consumers stick to this Milano Orange and Raspberry exclusively, the company says. Now, Pepperidge Farm is expanding its fruit-forward options, with smooth white chocolate serving as the base to highlight fruit flavors.

Milano White Chocolate is the latest addition to the ongoing flavor innovation journey for Pepperidge Farm, as the brand continues to explore new combinations to elevate the cookie experience, including its latest seasonal flavors, Thin & Crispy Peppermint Cocoa and limited edition Milano London Fog, which launched last spring.

The premium Milano White Chocolate cookies will be available at retailers nationwide for an SRP of $5.09 per 7-oz bag starting this month.

