Pepperidge Farm launches Milano Caramel Café au Lait Cookies

The new treat reportedly balances caramel and light roast coffee flavors.

By SF&WB Staff
Courtesy of Pepperidge Farm

March 14, 2025

Campbell's Pepperidge Farm brand is introducing Milano Caramel Café au Lait, a new springtime limited edition premium café beverage-inspired cookie.

Featuring the bold and balanced tastes of caramel and light roast coffee flavors, coupled with sweet creamy notes of premium white chocolate, Milano Caramel Café au Lait is the newest addition to the elevated white chocolate cookie platform that debuted this January.  

"Milano Caramel Café au Lait is the latest Pepperidge Farm flavor inspired by elevated beverages, embodying the cozy sophistication of the modern café," said Ama Auwarter, VP of Pepperidge Farm, Bakery and Cookies. “With a balanced blend of caramel and light roast coffee flavors perfectly balanced with creamy white chocolate, this limited-edition treat is truly worth savoring."

Milano Caramel Café au Lait comes as a continuation of warm, modern café inspired flavors from Pepperidge Farm, such as the fan favorite limited edition Milano London Fog cookies.  

The limited-edition Milano Caramel Café au Lait flavored cookies will be available at retailers nationwide, plus Amazon and Instacart, for SRP $5.09 starting this month, while supplies last.    

The Campbell’s Company is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings. 

KEYWORDS: Campbell's caramel flavor Pepperidge Farm

