Jus-Rol's Family Size Pizza Crust will debut on Costco shelves starting January 13, for a limited-time only.

Priced at just $9.99, this classic-style pizza crust is reportedly easy to use. Consumers can simply unroll it onto a baking sheet, add their favorite toppings, and pop it in the oven.

Compared to Jus-Rol’s Round & Thin Pizza Crust, this one delivers a heartier texture while maintaining the brand's signature flavor, the company says. The pizza crust is free from artificial flavors, colors, and high-fructose corn syrup.

