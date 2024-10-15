DiGiorno is officially returning its customer-favorite Thanksgiving Pizza featuring all the turkey day flavors: roasted turkey, gravy sauce, green beans and cranberries, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, plus a crispy onion topping, loaded on top of a thick Detroit-style crust.

The pizza will exclusively be available at the Kroger family of stores starting this month, for a limited time. The suggested retail price will be $9.99 (prices may vary by store).

