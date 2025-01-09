Yoran Imaging, which develops and supplies thermal imaging systems to optimize filling and heat-sealing processes on packaging lines, has officially opened a U.S. sales office in Wilmington, DE. To lead the market expansion initiative, the company has named longstanding equipment and automation professional Ben Szarzynski as its director of sales, USA.

To his new role with Yoran Imaging, Szarzynski brings more than a decade of experience in technical sales, customer relationship management, and strategic business development. Most recently, he served as an automation systems sales engineer for Multivac, where he excelled in delivering customized solutions and forging firm client relationships. His career also includes impactful roles at Trifactor Solutions and Hayssen Flexible Systems, where he consistently exceeded sales targets and contributed to operational growth.

Drawing upon more than two decades of experience in thermal imaging inspection, Yoran Imaging’s solutions provide non-invasive, 100% in-line inspection combined with data collection and analysis. This combination reportedly allows for real-time visibility of line performance and precise optimization of the overall production process. Yoran Imaging’s growing portfolio of Process Analytical Monitoring (PAM) solutions includes systems that address filling, heat sealing, induction sealing and moisture control for brand owners in the food and beverage, cosmetics, pharma/medical device, and consumer goods sectors, the company says.

Szarzynski will lead Yoran Imaging’s sales strategy, drive market growth, and strengthen partnerships with customers throughout North America. His focus will be on advancing the company’s mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions that address evolving industry challenges.

"Ben’s extensive background in automation systems and sales leadership positions him as a key asset for Yoran Imaging, as we continue to grow our presence in the U.S. marketplace," says Dan Ram, chairman of Yoran Imaging. "His dedication to understanding customer needs and delivering tailored solutions aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation and excellence."

"I’m thrilled to join Yoran Imaging at such a dynamic time in its growth potential," says Szarzynski. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to enhance our customer engagement, expand our market reach, and contribute to the company’s ongoing success."

Szarzynski earned a BS in mechanical engineering from Texas Tech University in Lubbock, TX, and he currently resides in Lake City, MN.

