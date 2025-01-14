Kellanova's Cheez-It brand is bringing the pizzeria to consumers' pantries with the introduction of two new pizza-inspired flavors: Cheez-It Snap'd Extra Crunchy Margherita Pizza and Cheez-It Duoz Pesto + Mozzarella.

"Cheez-It is always looking for new ways to deliver bold, cheesy flavors that our fans love, and with these latest additions to our pizza-inspired lineup, we're bringing the irresistible taste of pizza to every bite," says Cara Tragseiler, senior brand director for Cheez-It. "From the sweet, savory burst of Cheez-It Snap'd Extra Crunchy Margherita Pizza to the vibrant, creamy blend of Cheez-It Duoz Pesto + Mozzarella, these two new snacks are a must-have for anyone who dreams of pizza perfection in snackable form."

The crackers are available in two varieties:

Cheez-It Snap'd Extra Crunchy Margherita Pizza: Consumers can enjoy the baked, not fried, made with 100% real cheese taste of Cheez-It Snap'd. Coated in margherita pizza seasoning, every bite reportedly features the sweetness of tangy tomato, bright notes of basil and olive oil, and the creaminess of mozzarella. Each chip offers a perfectly crispy, toasty texture that captures the essence of biting into a classic thin crust margherita pizza, the brand says.

Cheez-It Duoz Pesto + Mozzarella: The pesto cracker reportedly introduces a lively blend of green herbs, olive oil and savory Italian cheeses, balanced with a hint of garlic and a mozzarella cracker.

Both new Cheez-It pizza-inspired crackers will be fully available nationwide by March.

Kellanova (formerly Kellogg’s) is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.