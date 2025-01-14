The Sava region of Madagascar is celebrating a significant milestone in education with the inauguration of four newly constructed primary schools funded by Synergy Flavors, in partnership with the Madagascar Development Fund (MDF). This marks the completion and inauguration of 13 schools in the region since 2016.

Each inauguration was executed through a collaboration between Synergy, MDF, local authorities, and the community. All the schools are equipped with necessary desks and benches and offer increased capacity to enable more local children to receive an education. The classrooms provide hope and opportunity for today’s youth and generations to come.

“We are incredibly proud of the schools completed so far in the SAVA region and celebrate the promise of a brighter future for these children,” Synergy Flavors CEO and President Rod Sowders says. “This achievement reflects our dedication to all the communities we touch, the power of partnership and a prioritization of education. Together, we are making a difference.”

To learn more about the vanilla growing and harvesting process, watch the company’s video, The Vanilla Process & Giving Back. The video also highlights Synergy Flavors’ commitment to furthering the education of Malagasy children and the economic growth of an impoverished country.

Related: Synergy Flavors debuts savory innovation center