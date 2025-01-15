This Valentine’s Day, Love Corn is debuting a brand new flavor: Sweet & Salty Love Corn, available only at Whole Foods in a limited-edition Valentine's pack.

Like all Love Corn products, the snack is made with simple ingredients, including whole crunchy corn kernels (roasted right off the cob), and it is low-calorie, sugar-free, non-GMO, kosher, gluten-free, and vegan-certified.

Love Corn's mission is to become the “feel good” crunchy snack for families. Other snacks in its lineup can be found in 15,000 stores across the U.S. and UK including Target, Whole Foods, Kroger, H-E-B, Publix, Safeway, Stop & Shop, ShopRite, Erewhon, Amazon, Tesco, Sainsburys, Co-op, and WH Smith.

