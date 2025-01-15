FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. has announced the opening of a new tri-branded restaurant: a Great American Cookies, Marble Slab Creamery, and Pretzelmaker, in Roanoke, TX. The Dallas-area location blends the three snack concepts together to create an experience all in one, while offering a menu filled with items such as Cookie Cakes, fresh made ice cream with unlimited mix-ins and fresh-baked Pretzel Bites.

“While a lot of our guests know and love our co-branded Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery locations, we see great potential in expanding off that success by adding Pretzelmaker into the mix for a tri-branded experience,” says Allison Lauenstein, President of Great American Cookies, Marble Slab Creamery and Pretzelmaker. “We continue to see an increase in snacking occasions as an industry. What better way to cater to that than by providing an even greater variety of sweet and savory treats for our fans, all under one roof! Looking ahead, we plan to continue to strategically grow this tri-branded model.”

Since 1977, Great American Cookies has baked up a reputation for not only being the creator of the Original Cookie Cake, but also for its chocolate chip cookie recipe. Other menu items include brownies and Double Doozies, made with icing sandwiched between two cookies.

For over 40 years, Marble Slab Creamery has been an innovator in the ice cream space, dreaming up the frozen slab technique and offering homemade, small-batch ice cream with free unlimited mix-ins, shakes in a variety of flavors, and ice cream cakes.

Since starting as a single pretzel stand in 1991, Pretzelmaker’s consumers have been able to snack on fresh-baked, hand-rolled Pretzel Bites, with a variety of sweet and savory dipping sauces to select from.

The new Great American Cookies, Marble Slab Creamery and Pretzelmaker is located at Roanoke Crossing, 1224 N. Highway, 377, Suite #1-211, Roanoke, TX.

