FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Round Table Pizza, Great American Cookies, Marble Slab Creamery, and 14 other restaurant concepts, has announced its Quick-Service Division has signed 20 new development deals, totaling over 50 additional units, following the acquisition of Global Franchise Group in June 2021. The acquisition marked FAT Brands’ foray into both the snack and pizza categories, adding the following brands: Round Table Pizza, Great American Cookies, Marble Slab Creamery, Hot Dog on a Stick, and Pretzelmaker.

Since the formation of the Quick-Service Division, composed of the brands from the Global Franchise Group acquisition, demand has been high for new franchises, in particular, amongst existing franchisees. The Great American Cookies & Marble Slab Creamery co-branded restaurant model continues to be attractive to new and existing franchisees alike with new deals in areas including Nashville, Tenn., Houston, and Shreveport, La. Round Table Pizza is also deepening its presence in California, with agreements signed for nine new locations to open throughout the state in the coming years. Additional deals were also signed for Great American Cookies, Marble Slab Creamery, Hot Dog on a Stick, and Pretzelmaker. In total, there are over 150 units in the pipeline in the Quick-Service Division with over 30 locations set to open their doors in 2022.

“While the pandemic has certainly impacted the restaurant space, we are so fortunate to have a deep store pipeline in addition to solid same-store-sales growth,” said Jenn Johnston, president of FAT Brands’ Quick-Service Division. “In the fourth quarter of 2021, same-store-sales within the division were up 10.6% in comparison to 2019 and up 16.1% in comparison to 2020. Since joining FAT Brands, we have increased our scale, offered franchisees access to new services, and have formed new synergies at both the brand and corporate level.”

“The Quick-Service brands have been a strong addition to the FAT Brands portfolio,” said Taylor Wiederhorn, chief development officer of FAT Brands. “In just nine months we have made incredible traction in not only integrating the brands, but also in signing new development deals. We look forward to continuing to broaden the division’s presence on a global level in the years to come.”

For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.