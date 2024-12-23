FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Great American Cookies, Marble Slab Creamery, and 16 other restaurant concepts, has announced the opening of five new Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery locations in Texas. Since 2014, the co-branded pairing has steadily grown to over 160 locations. The new locations to open in Texas in 2024 include Missouri City, New Caney, Lewisville, Sugarland, and North Richland Hills.

“Texas continues to be a key area of growth for Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery, in particular, the Dallas and Houston areas,” says Allison Lauenstein, president of Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery. “Our co-branded experience is integrated the moment you step in the door, to when you take your first bite. This cohesiveness has led to the model being highly popular—we see a 10-20 percent increase in incremental sales in co-branded locations—which is great for the bottom line for our franchisees.”

Since 1977, Great American Cookies has reportedly baked up a reputation for not only being the creator of the Original Cookie Cake, but also for its chocolate chip cookie recipe. Other menu items include brownies and Double Doozies, made with icing sandwiched between two cookies.

