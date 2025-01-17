Ingredients solutions provider Kerry has released its 2025 Taste Charts, a resource on developing trends designed to guide food and beverage innovators worldwide. Released on the heels of its Taste Trends report, Kerry’s taste charts are aimed to give industry professionals consumer insights, with predictions reportedly prediction grounded in market reality and an eye on future innovation.

According to the company, this year’s taste charts feature a curated selection of tastes and trends, blending global insights with input from flavorists and scientists to help brands anticipate market shifts and create impactful products.

"Consumers in 2025 are seeking a balance of adventurous taste profiles and wellness-driven goals," explains Soumya Nair, global research and insights director at Kerry. “In 2025, we are seeing global trends influence local markets. For instance, Sichuan spices are transforming condiments in Europe, Indian masalas are enhancing snack foods worldwide, and Korean barbecue is inspiring ready-meal options in North America. Emerging trends like the yuzu fruit, which taste charts first tracked in drinks in Japan in 2013, is now appearing around the world in reduced-sugar beverages as an Asian citrus note.”

Nair continues, “Our data-driven charts empower food and beverage professionals to connect with evolving consumer preferences, like yuzu fruit, to infuse existing brand lines with these new emerging flavors while remaining true to their brand’s identities.”

The report shares some likely flavors to watch in 2025:

Japanese Sudachi, Mikan Satsuma, and Calamansi are finding new audiences outside of traditional heartlands, providing opportunities for new twists on citrus flavors.

In Europe and Latin America, Finger Lime or ‘lime caviar’ is bursting onto the flavor scene, alongside the lemony-scented Verbena.

Latin America shows an inclination for the sweet, being the region with the greatest presence of caramel flavors in its food and beverage innovation line-up, often referencing authentic, regional favorites like Cajeta and Dulce de Leche.

Around the world, sweet flavors inspired by barbecue continue to show popularity, with Honey Barbecue, Sweet Smoke, and Maple Barbecue being particularly notable. The flavor differentials from regional barbecuing techniques are getting increased acknowledgment in global menus, with Brazilian and Hawaiian Barbecue techniques garnering international attention.

Traditional chocolate combinations such as chocolate mint, hazelnut, or almond are increasingly being used in alcoholic beverages, providing indulgent dessert alternatives.

Learn more or view the full report here.

Related: Kerry Health and Nutrition Institute discloses key 2025 food trends