Kerry, a taste and nutrition company, has launched its 2025 Taste Trends, offering insight on the future of food and beverage innovation.

Kerry’s 2025 Taste Trends offer expert-led analysis of the leading flavors, ingredients, and innovations that will shape the food and beverage landscape in the coming year. A focus of this year’s report is pairing fun with functional, ensuring great-tasting products with real health benefits, and giving the consumer maximum benefits from fewer ingredients. The report offers a glimpse at what consumers will be eating and drinking in 2025, allowing Kerry customers to create innovative solutions, to meet evolving consumer demand.

A comprehensive insight into flavor

Developed in collaboration with taste experts and validated by Kerry's global insights team, these trends spotlight the “why” and “how” behind emerging flavors. This year’s report highlights six key themes shaping flavor experiences:

Imagination Infused: Explores daring flavor pairings, like spicy citrus. Roots Redefined: Showcases the modern reinterpretation of traditional cuisines, ensuring every bite and sip is both a comfort and a discovery. Little Luxuries: Focuses on small indulgences that elevate everyday experiences. Fun with Functional: Delivers health benefits alongside delightful flavors. Clean & Simple: Emphasizes transparency, and products with minimal ingredients and maximum benefits. Chain Reaction: Underscores sustainability across the supply chain.

These trends are a precursor to the 2025 Taste Charts. Launching in January 2025, the 2025 Kerry Taste Charts will showcase an extended list of flavors across 13 distinct regional markets, organized into Mainstream, Key, and Up & Coming categories. This comprehensive resource provides product developers with essential insights to create appealing, locally resonant flavors that align with regional trends, supporting innovation in food and beverage markets worldwide.

Kerry invites food and beverage companies to explore the opportunities for product innovation that arise from the dynamic integration between taste and nutrition, essential for achieving sustainable nutrition goals. For more information about Kerry's 2025 Taste Trends, click here.

