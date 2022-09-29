GOOD PLANeT Foods has announced its latest innovation: plant-based Snack Packs. GOOD PLANeT Foods Snack Packs are individually packaged, and are made for on-the-go convenience.

GOOD PLANeT Foods Snack Packs are available in two flavors: Smoked Gouda with Dried Cranberries and Almonds, and Cheddar with Dried Cranberries and Cashews. The Snack Packs will retail for $1.99 and will be available in grocery stores and online delivery services starting in October.

"As the demand for plant-based cheese continues to grow, consumers have been vocal about not having enough quality options. At GOOD PLANeT Foods, we are constantly looking for ways to bring the joy of cheese to more consumers who are looking for ways to eat more plant-based foods," said GOOD PLANeT Foods Co-CEO Bart Adlam. "With snacking continuing to grow quickly in the USA, our new Snack Packs are a delicious, healthy, and satiating alternative. We are committed to growing the plant-based cheese segment and confident that this innovation will bring new consumers and eating occasions to the segment."

According to Grandview Research, the global vegan cheese market size is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% from 2022 to 2030. More consumers are accepting of veganism, and millennials especially have been fueling the market growth as they try out various diets. The growing awareness regarding animal cruelty and the negative impacts on the environment caused by the dairy industry has encouraged consumers to opt for plant-based products. All GOOD PLANeT Foods products have simple, clean ingredients that also make them a PLANeT Friendly option. GOOD PLANeT Foods products are vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, soy-free, lactose-free, allergen-free, Non-GMO project verified, and keto-certified.

GOOD PLANeT Foods, now available in over 1200+ retail locations nationwide, offers a variety of plant-based cheeses, which include Slices, Shreds, Snacking Wedges, Smoked Wheels, and the newly announced Snack Packs. All of its products are made of clean ingredients, such as coconut oil and plant starches.