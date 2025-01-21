The Duncan Hines line of bakery mixes and other goodies bearing the likeness of country music legend Dolly Parton has been expanded with several items. The brand (owned by Conagra) now features Chocolate Chip and Sugar Cookie Mixes alongside Vanilla and Strawberry Cake Mixes, intended to pair with its Creamy Vanilla and Strawberry Frostings.

Additionally, the line now offers a topping for its Buttermilk Pancakes: Dolly’s new Original Syrup, sold in the shape of Dolly’s guitar. According to the producer, the syrup is crafted to deliver comforting, familiar sweetness and notes of butter to the breakfast table.

The company also has loaded “Dolly-approved” recipes for the new mixes, as well as the other items in the collection, at BakingWithDolly.com. All of the items are available at major grocery stores nationwide:

Chocolate Chip and Sugar Cookie Mixes: MSRP $3.49

Vanilla and Strawberry Cake Mixes: MRSP $2.69

Creamy Vanilla and Strawberry Frostings: MSRP: $2.29

Original Syrup: MSRP: $4.29

