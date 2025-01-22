Kinderini, crunchy shortbread cookies with the chocolatey taste of Kinder and a variety of fun facial expressions, are now available in the U.S. The Ferrero-owned brand’s latest product contains no artificial colors or preservatives and is contained in convenient packaging, reportedly making them suitable for lunchboxes, car rides, or after-school snacking.

“Bringing Kinderini to families in the U.S. is an exciting milestone for the Kinder brand,” says Catherine Bertrac, senior vice president of marketing at Ferrero. “This snack has brought joy to children and parents in other parts of the world, and we can’t wait for American families to make it a part of their day.”

Ferrero reports that its Kinder brand is the No. 1 chocolate brand in the world. It was first introduced in the U.S. with the Kinder Joy novelty treat in 2017 and has since joined Kinder Bueno, Kinder Chocolate, and seasonal products, reportedly growing into a half billion-dollar power brand in the market. The addition of Kinderini represents the Kinder brand's entrance into the U.S. cookies category.

Kinderini is now available in 8.8 oz bags at retailers nationwide and online.

