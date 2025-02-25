NuStef Baking, the maker of Reko Pizzelles, has launched TeaFusions Waffle Cookies. This new product brings the crisp flavor of real fruit and tea-infused waffle cookies made on cast iron griddles in small batches to market.

TeaFusions Waffle Cookies are available in four fusion flavors: Chai Apple, Black Tea & Currant, Earl Grey & Passion Fruit, and White Tea & Peach. Made with real fruit, the treats are peanut-free, have 0 g trans fats, and do not contain any artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives.

The products are available in individual single-serve 80-calorie packets, 12-count multipack boxes, and in-store bakery containers. For foodservice, packets come in 72-count and 180-count bulk cases, for corporate cafeterias, breakrooms, universities, travel/hospitality, and health and fitness facilities.

Tea Fusions Waffle Cookies will be available at select retailers across the U.S. and Canada in March, and online at Amazon in April 2025.

NuStef Baking will be sampling Tea Fusions Waffle Cookies at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, CA, from March 5-7, at booth #N1434.

