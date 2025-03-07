Once Upon a Farm, the next-generation children’s nutrition company, announced it is expanding its toddler product portfolio with three additions designed to support key areas of growth and development for little ones aged 1-3 years old.

The new products are made with organic ingredients and build on the company's mission to provide thoughtful options the whole family can enjoy.

Smart Wheels is an organic soft-baked bar shaped like the brand’s best-selling Tractor Wheels. Available in Rasp-berry Beet & Kale, Once Upon a Farm’s Smart Wheels are made with 100% whole grain oats, fruits, and veggies, and Zinc for 360 degrees of whole-food, mind-body nutrition. Zinc is an essential nutrient for the formation and function of the brain, playing a role in DNA and RNA synthesis and supporting metabolism, and has been linked to improvements in motor skills, playfulness, and overall activity in infants and toddlers. The SRP for the new snack is $5.99.

The brand is also releasing Belly Bands, the latest addition to Once Upon a Farm’s signature pouches, and Smoothie Melts, a freeze-dried, dairy-based melt made with organic whole milk from pasture grazed cows, plus real fruits and vegetables.

Once Upon a Farm’s expanded toddler product portfolio is now available to purchase nationwide in the baby and toddler food aisle at select retailers and online here.

