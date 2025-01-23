Mondelēz International's Oreo brand has officially announced its latest flavor innovation, Limited Edition Post Malone Oreo Cookies, with first-of-its-kind swirled creme.

The Limited Edition Post Malone Oreo Cookies include a first-ever swirled creme combining salted caramel and shortbread flavor creme, sandwiched between an Oreo chocolate cookie and a signature golden cookie.

The Oreo brand is bringing even more of Post Malone’s vibes to every cookie with nine unique embossments—personally curated by the artist and inspired by his world—featuring icons such as a sunflower, like the 2x Diamond single, and a butterfly, representing his 12 Carat Toothache Vinyl.

The Limited Edition Post Malone Oreo Cookie Packs will be available for presale starting on January 27 but consumers can sign up for early access at Oreo.com/UnwrapTheCollab. The Oreo cookies will begin rolling out at retailers nationwide starting on February 3, and will only be available for a limited time, while supplies last.

