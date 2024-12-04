Post Consumer Brands is introducing OREO Puffs, a new cereal that brings the cookie to life.

OREO Puffs is reportedly a combination of crunchy, chocolate cereal puffs and mini marshmallows, made with real Oreo cookie wafers. The cereal brings the taste of the Oreo cookie to consumers' breakfast bowls.

OREO Puffs will be available at retailers nationwide including Walmart and Target for an SRP of $4.99. With its introduction, OREO Puffs will replace Oreo O's cereal on store shelves.

