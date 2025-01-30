Subway is debuting a first-of-its-kind, footlong-sized collaboration to create the Oreo Footlong Cookie. Since their debut, Americans have enjoyed over 13 million Subway Footlong Cookies, inspiring the Oreo cookie collaboration.

Like Subway's Footlong Chocolate Chip, the Oreo Footlong Cookie is served warm. Inspired by the sandwich cookie, the cookie starts with Subway's chocolate cookie dough, and Oreo cookie pieces, topped with sweet vanilla cream and finished with even more Oreo cookie pieces.

"Subway worked closely with the Oreo cookie experts to create something that fans of both brands are going to love – the ideal blend of our popular double chocolate cookie with the delicious crunch of their signature cookie and creme filling," says Paul Fabre, SVP, culinary and innovation at Subway. "Oreo cookies capture our passion for quality ingredients and maximum flavor, making them the ideal partner for Subway's first Footlong Cookie collaboration."

The Oreo Footlong Cookie is available now nationwide for a limited time through the Subway app, Subway.com, or the nearest participating Subway restaurant.

Mondelēz International (Oreo) is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.