Kerry Group, a taste and nutrition company, has announced several senior executive appointments. Oliver Kelly has been named group chief commercial officer, John Cahalane as president and CEO of Kerry North America, and Peter Dillane as president and CEO of Kerry Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (APMEA).

With the recent divestment of its dairy processing division, Kerry Group has continued its decades long evolution, becoming more exclusively focused as a global provider of science-backed, taste, and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors. To position the company for its next phase of growth, the following appointments to key executive positions have been announced:

Oliver Kelly will assume the role of group chief commercial officer, with executive responsibility for global commercial effectiveness and customer relationships. Based at Kerry’s U.S. headquarters in Beloit, WI, Kelly will also assume executive responsibility for Global growth accounts and the organization's global marketing team.

John Cahalane will take on the role of president and CEO North America, succeeding Kelly, and will drive business and innovation in Kerry’s largest market, with over 6,000 employees and 50 manufacturing sites .

Peter Dillane will take over from Cahalane as president and CEO of APMEA. With over three billion people in 1 18 countries , Dillane will focus on expanding Kerry's footprint across this region while leveraging local and global expertise and resources to support new and existing customers.

The appointments coincide with the planned retirement of Malcolm Sheil, who will leave the business later this year, after a 36-year career spanning several continents at Kerry which has seen him hold the roles of group chief commercial officer (CCO), CEO of Kerry Europe, and CEO of Latin America, among others.

Commenting on the appointments, Edmond Scanlon, CEO of Kerry Group, says: “Since our inception, Kerry has been dedicated to understanding and anticipating emerging market trends, and creating food and beverage products that delight and nourish consumers."

“Our partnerships with the top global, regional, and local food and beverage companies around the world enable us to deliver sustainable nutrition to over a billion consumers today, and we continue to expand our global reach, bringing new solutions to market in key technology areas, such as in authentic taste, food protection and preservation, proactive health, and biotechnology."

“Oliver, John, and Peter along with their respective teams have a wealth of industry knowledge and expertise, partnering with our customers to address consumers’ needs, and to support further growth for the company. I wish them, and Malcolm, all the best for this next phase of their careers."

