The Specialty Food Association (SFA) has announced the launch of a new trade show. Winter FancyFaire will make its debut in San Diego in January 2026 over three days, centered at the San Diego Convention Center but also spreading beyond it, creating a culinary campus of discovery, connection, and trendsetting, SFA says.

SFA developed Winter FancyFaire (WFF) with an eye towards the future, seeking to offer participants first-to-market opportunities and a first look at the future of specialty food by expanding the ways that makers can bring their products to market and how they are experienced by attendees. The trade show will offer multiple engagement opportunities, welcoming emerging and established makers alike, while putting a spotlight on key consumer trends and the products that fulfill them.

"Innovation is the lifeblood of the CPG industry, and the mission of SFA is to help that innovation come to market," said Bill Lynch, president of the Specialty Food Association (SFA). "However, we recognize that the industry has changed and starting, growing and sustaining a CPG brand is more challenging than ever. Winter FancyFaire was designed with this reality in mind, providing brands of all sizes a unique platform to connect with the buying community, gain valuable insights, and explore opportunities for growth."

Following its 2026 debut in San Diego, WFF will move to San Francisco in 2027. The two California cities, renowned for their food cultures, enhance the value of the show for participants by providing access to an abundance of retailers, restaurants, and suppliers.

The current schedule for Winter FancyFaire is:

2026 Winter FancyFaire – January 11-13, San Diego

2027 Winter FancyFaire – January 17-19, San Francisco

WFF will also take advantage of these locations by offering activations and experiences that go beyond the convention centers to immerse participants in the local retail and culinary scenes.

“The trade show world—and its attendees—are rapidly evolving,” said Phil Robinson, SFA SVP of member development. “According to a recent Freeman Trends Report, Millennials and Gen Z will make up 75% of the U.S. workforce by 2030. The expectations of these generations regarding trade shows include more experiential product discovery; identification of trends before they hit the mainstream; immersion and inspiration from local culture; and more data-driven, real-time wayfinding, matchmaking, and socializing. Winter FancyFaire has been developed from the ground-up to meet these expectations.”

Further reinforcing the centrality of innovation at the new trade show, SFA has also announced that it will celebrate the 2025-26 sofi Award winners during WFF 2026. This reflects a shift in schedule for the sofi Awards, which recognize specialty food’s best and most innovative products, to the start of each new year.

With the launch of Winter FancyFaire, SFA has also announced the sunsetting of the Winter Fancy Food Show after 2025.

The Summer Fancy Food Show will remain unchanged, with the 2025 trade show taking place June 29 – July 1, at the Javits Center in New York City.

As with all SFA trade shows, Winter FancyFaire will be open only to qualified members of the specialty food trade, industry affiliates, and media. To learn more about the event and to subscribe for email updates, visit winterfancyfaire.com.

