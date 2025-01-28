Scott’s Protein Balls has partnered with Oakberry, the global quick-service superfood brand known for its fresh açaí offerings, to offer plant-based snacks. This collaboration will reportedly bring health-conscious consumers a new range of convenient, nutritious options while uniting two brands committed to quality, sustainability, and wholesome ingredients.

As part of the collaboration, select Oakberry locations will now carry co-branded bags of Scott’s Protein Balls in flavors such as Peanut Butter Cacao and Brownie Batter. This strategic alliance enhances Oakberry’s menu with grab-and-go protein snacks, complementing its signature açaí bowls and smoothies offerings. The partnership is designed to meet the growing demand for clean, plant-based products that align with modern dietary preferences.

The collaboration marks a significant step for Scott’s Protein Balls as it broadens its distribution and introduces its snacks to a wider audience. Known for its commitment to organic, gluten-free, and non-GMO ingredients, the brand’s protein balls are a natural fit for Oakberry’s health-focused clientele, it says. Meanwhile, Oakberry will solidify its reputation as a destination for sustainable, high-quality food by incorporating Scott’s snacks into its lineup.

With plant-based eating gaining traction, this partnership positions both companies to capitalize on a growing market segment. By combining Oakberry’s customizable açaí bowls with Scott’s Protein Balls, customers can enjoy a more diverse and satisfying range of options prioritizing health and convenience. The seamless pairing of these products demonstrates the brands’ shared dedication to offering innovative and accessible solutions for busy lifestyles.

Oakberry’s global reach, with over 600 locations worldwide, provides Scott’s Protein Balls with a significant platform to showcase its products. Scott’s Protein Balls’ inclusion not only diversifies Oakberry’s menu but also appeals to a broader demographic, particularly those seeking nutrient-dense, plant-based alternatives. Together, the brands aim to create a unified approach to snacking that reflects evolving consumer values. The rollout of co-branded products is now underway at select locations, with plans for further expansion in the future.

