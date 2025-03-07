Entering its fifth year as a brand, Scott’s Protein Balls’ new packaging and logo reflect the company’s journey of growth and evolution. The refreshed design features a more modern and youthful look, with a bold color scheme that stands out on grocery shelves, a cleaner aesthetic, and a larger product image to showcase the wholesome ingredients inside, the brand says. It also reinforces its commitment to transparency by clearly highlighting allergens the products are free from. The new hand-drawn logo, along with the tape and stickers on the packaging, is a nostalgic nod to the brand’s early days when Scott’s Protein Balls were made by hand, evoking the same homemade care and passion that Scott and Lori put into every batch from their kitchen, it says.

Scott’s Protein Balls is also reinforcing its dedication to giving back, with the new packaging clearly highlighting its partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). The brand continues to donate 1% of all sales to support life-saving breast cancer research.

New recipe

As part of the rebrand, Scott’s Protein Balls is rolling out a reformulated recipe for three of its flavors, focusing on even cleaner, plant-based ingredients. The updated recipes ensure a more nutritious, better-for-you snacking experience, aligned with the latest consumer trends in clean eating and functional nutrition by focusing on allulose as a sweetener, resulting in a zero- or low-sugar snack. Additionally, the reformulated protein balls contain 60% more protein per serving, while keeping the snack free from common allergens, including dairy, gluten, and soy. The improved recipe will apply to the nut butter flavors, with new nut-free options launching in the coming months.

Each serving of Scott’s Protein Balls continues to be packed with plant-based protein, with the new packaging explicitly stating the amount per servings.

The new packaging and reformulated flavors will be rolling out in late March at retailers nationwide and online. Scott’s Protein Balls are also available for wholesale purchase, making it easy for retailers to stock these clean, protein-packed snacks. For wholesale inquiries, click here.

