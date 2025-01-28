In celebration of the Lunar New Year, Sweet Diplomacy has debuted a dessert box inspired by founder Melody Hu’s Taiwanese background. The Formosa Diplomatic Box offers a curated assortment of gluten-free and vegan desserts reminiscent of classic Taiwanese treats from Hu's childhood, including pineapple cakes, soft and chewy boba tea cookies, and savory yet sweet sesame swirl muffins.

The Formosa Box includes two of each of the following:

Boba Tea Cookies

Lychee Osmanthus Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Sesame Swirl Muffins

Taiwanese Pineapple Cakes

With the motto “delicious knows no borders,” Sweet Diplomacy ensures everyone can partake in its products, regardless of dietary preferences or restrictions. Featuring gluten-free and vegan options, the Formosa Diplomatic Box is designed to be enjoyed by all, the brand says.

