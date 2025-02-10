Sweet Diplomacy recently debuted a Paris Box, full of vegan baked goods, inspired by the City of Lights. Each item is made from scratch and individually heat-sealed in compostable bags, making them easy to store and reheat, the company says.

Consumers can indulge in Parisian-inspired flavors, such as rich chocolate and berries, all while accommodating various dietary restrictions. Sweet Diplomacy's gift boxes feature baked goods that are gluten-free, dairy-free, egg-free, nut-free, and vegan/plant-based.

The box retails for $58.00 and includes two of each of the following:

Raspberry Rose Cookies

Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Raspberry Chocolate Lava Cakes

Vanilla Orange Blossom Madeleines

