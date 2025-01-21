PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, announced that the Board of Directors has approved a $200,000 donation to the American Red Cross to assist with wildfire relief efforts in southern California. This contribution aims to provide critical aid to communities devastated by the recent wildfires.

Southern California has been severely affected by these wildfires, displacing thousands of residents and causing significant damage to homes and businesses. PMMI, with a strong membership presence in the hardest-hit areas, recognizes the immense challenges faced by these communities.

“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by these fires. PMMI wanted to make a meaningful contribution to support those impacted, especially our members in southern California,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “Thanks to our strong financial position, bolstered by the success of our PACK EXPO portfolio of trade shows, the Board recognizes we can provide substantial support at this critical time.”

The donation will be directed toward the American Red Cross disaster relief fund, helping to provide essentials such as shelter, food, medical aid, and support services to those in need.

“Many of our member companies and their employees are deeply impacted by this tragedy. As part of the PMMI family, we stand by them during this incredibly difficult time,” adds Pittas. “We encourage anyone who can contribute to this relief effort to do so.”

PMMI’s commitment goes beyond financial aid. The association is actively working to support its members as they navigate the aftermath of these wildfires, ensuring they have the resources and assistance needed to recover and rebuild.

Individuals can make a direct donation to the American Red Cross disaster relief fund here. Every contribution helps bring hope and aid to those affected by disasters like these wildfires.

Related: PMMI Foundation, SparkForce partner to shape young minds