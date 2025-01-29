General Mills' Old El Paso brand has debuted Caramel Dessert Taco Shells. Following the success of the brand’s first-ever Dessert Taco Shells made with Cinnamon Toast Crunch last year, Old El Paso is back with new, caramel-flavored shells made with Old El Paso’s Stand ‘n Stuff flat bottom shells.

Leading the charge is defensive legend and Old El Paso enthusiast and offensive lineman J.J. Watt and game-day snacks aficionado Jason Kelce. Consumers can find the special Old El Paso Caramel Dessert Taco Shells boxes featuring Watt and Kelce exclusively on Walmart.com for purchase in bundles of three, starting February 5 at 1 am ET while supplies last.

Standard boxes of the caramel-flavored Dessert Taco Shells will be available for a limited time at retailers nationwide starting in March until May for a suggested retail price of $4.06.

