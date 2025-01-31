Stay tuned next week for a Super Bowl-themed Fun Friday, but meanwhile there may be a few Super Bowl tidbits that sneak into this week's, too.

To start off: General Mills' Old El Paso brand has debuted Caramel Dessert Taco Shells. Following the success of the brand’s first-ever Dessert Taco Shells made with Cinnamon Toast Crunch last year, Old El Paso is back with new, caramel-flavored shells made with Old El Paso’s Stand ‘n Stuff flat bottom shells.

Leading the charge is defensive legend and Old El Paso enthusiast and offensive lineman J.J. Watt and game-day snacks aficionado Jason Kelce. Consumers can find the special Old El Paso Caramel Dessert Taco Shells boxes featuring Watt and Kelce exclusively on Walmart.com for purchase in bundles of three, starting February 5 at 1 am ET while supplies last.

Company pays fans to review snacks for the Super Bowl

FinanceBuzz wanted to combine two things their team loves into one awesome dream job: Costco and party food.

The company opened up applications for a Sideline Sampler, offering $1,000 to one football fan to taste test Costco's frozen and prepared game day snacks.

Since there are so many Costco fan favorites, FinanceBuzz plans to use its Sampler's market research to help shoppers decide which foods are an "incomplete pass" and which are a "touchdown" among partygoers.

The chosen participant will be:

Paid $1,000 for their time and effort

Sent a $500 gift card to cover the cost of their shopping spree

Featured in a dedicated article with all of their taste-testing results

The job application deadline has sadly passed (applicants had until January 29 to apply) but it should be interesting to see FinanceBuzz's results from their research.

Sweethearts candies mean what they say this Valentine’s Day

Spangler Candy's Sweethearts, the OG Valentine’s Day candy, is once again leaning into current dating trends with conversation hearts that mean what they say—using scannable AI technology. New research reveals 83% of younger Americans have moved past the blurry “situationships” the brand commemorated with last year’s limited-edition run of “Situationship Boxes.” Hence this year’s encore V-Day surprise. Now, consumers can scan actual Sweethearts candies via sweetheartscandies.com to access moving trucks, marriage licenses, and even matching heart-shaped headstones—for lovers who want something really concrete.

According to the survey, both Gen Z (84%) and millennials (82%) have had their fill of relationships that lack commitment or clear definition. In fact, 92% of survey participants wish their partners actually said what they mean rather than sending mixed messages.

That’s why Sweethearts is utilizing artificial intelligence to render its candy hearts scannable via mobile devices. Messages like “MOVE IN?”, “MARRY ME,” and “4EVER EVER?” take users to websites where they can book a move through Piece of Cake Moving & Storage, get married online through Courtly, or buy heart-shaped headstones if they truly mean “‘til death do us part.” All consumers have to do is purchase a box or bag of Sweethearts and scan the hearts with a mobile device at sweetheartscandies.com.

Survey methodology: Sweethearts surveyed 1,000 Gen Z and 1,000 millennials who are single or casually dating; the survey was administered and conducted online between Nov. 27 and Dec. 2, 2024.

First pizza rental store opens in NYC, '90s style

Last Friday, Daiya opened the doors to Crustbuster: the first ever '90s-inspired pizza rental store in NYC.

For many, dairy-free pizza can be a hard sell, so for one night only Daiya’s Crustbuster invited New Yorkers to try before they buy and rent-a-slice of Daiya’s new and improved pizza line to see for themselves that it delivers all the cheesy, gooey goodness of dairy—just without the dairy. Held at the iconic Upside Pizza in SoHo, the space was transformed to look and feel like the classic '90s movie-rental stores people loved, where people got to browse a selection of "VHS" boxes corresponding to Daiya’s pizzas and take it to the counter to exchange for and try their chosen slice.

Highlights from the event included:

Over 500 New Yorkers got to try and fall in love with Daiya’s new and improved line of pizzas, with a line forming outside the store about an hour ahead of opening doors.

From Beauty and the Feast (Meatless Pepperoni) to The Slicefather (Supreme Pizza) and In the Line of Fire Roasted Vegetables (Fire Roasted Veggie Pizza), the "movie titles" available brought the nostalgia to life. Guests could also opt for a plot twist with the ‘Director’s Cut,’ where Daiya’s chef surprised them with a special pick.

Notable guests included foodie content creator Jeremy Jacobowitz, comedians Joey Dardano and Mary Shalaby, and iconic New York food account What New York Eats

Fulfil, podcaster Cody Rigsby to highlight importance of protein

Just in time for the New Year, Hershey's Fulfil Nutrition brand is ready to transform consumers' protein game with its newest innovations: Protein Bites for power-rich snacking, a Chocolate Peanut Butter Bar made with Reese's Peanut Butter, and the brand's biggest Bar yet.

To help launch these exciting innovations, Fulfil teamed up with Peloton instructor, New York Times bestselling author, and "Tactful Pettiness" podcast host Cody Rigsby to highlight the importance of protein in a balanced diet, helping everyone stay focused on their wellness goals. "With my busy schedule, I know how important it is to have easy, nutritious options that fuel my day," says Cody Rigsby. "Fulfil makes it simple by offering high-protein snacks that taste like candy, making healthy eating accessible and enjoyable for everyone, no matter where you are on your wellness journey."

