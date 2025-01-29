The overwhelming majority of Americans (93%) are within 10 minutes of a convenience store—and 71% of adult consumers find new products and brands in such retail outlets. Mars, purveyor of chocolates, gummies, and other treats, showcased new Mars Wrigley products at the 2024 National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) Show Expo in October in Las Vegas.

The latest Mars Wrigley innovations and offerings aim to fuel category growth and provide new and exciting options to consumers, says Mike Gilroy, VP, trade development and sponsorship, Mars Wrigley.

“You’ll see Mars iconic brands like Snickers, Skittles, or M&M's throughout a convenience store from the front end with treating on the go, to foodservice inclusions, to brands for family meal solutions like Ben's Original or even pet care brands such as Pedigree,” notes Gilroy. “C-stores play an integral role among today’s consumers—according to NACS, half of the U.S. population over the age of 14 shops at a c-store every day.

Gilroy continues, “Consumers on the go are also more likely to be adventurous with their purchases, making variety key. Because of that, we know c-stores are a channel where consumers discover new products and find joy in having a variety of options to explore.”

Mars Wrigley recently launched PB&J M&M’s, Skittles Pop’d, and Snickers Pecan at NACS. Gilroy states Mars’s consumer obsession has guided it to a century of success.

“Through our iconic and beloved brands, we aim to remain culturally relevant and meet evolving consumer preferences. Not surprisingly then, the latest innovations showcased at NACS are each inspired by insights around consumer behaviors and trends,” he notes.

What’s more, he says the branch’s foray into PB&J M&M’s came about because peanut butter is the No. 1 most sought-after flavor by consumers in the category.

“We’re leveraging this appetite for peanut butter by building on our already popular portfolio of peanut butter products, while also meeting demand for new textures and formats,” he explains. “Peanut Butter & Jelly is the latest star of M&M's Peanut Butter portfolio, joining M&M's Peanut Butter, M&M's Peanut Butter Minis, and M&M's Peanut Butter Mega. The first new flavor innovation for the brand since 2022, M&M's Peanut Butter & Jelly taps into a cross-generational staple, turning a delicious and comforting snack into a bite-sized treat to be enjoyed and shared. The product features berry flavored bite-sized chocolate treats with a smooth peanut butter center that will transport fans to the delicious and nostalgic experience of a PB&J sandwich.”

Previously other producers have released freeze-dried Skittles (or candies like the well-known brand confections), but Mars Wrigley did not debut the official version in Skittles Pop’d until this past October. Gilroy says the product was released because of Gen Z’s love for fruity flavors and new textures.

“On social media, we saw that #FreezeDriedSkittles had more than 1.6 billion views on TikTok in 2023, which presented the opportunity for Skittles to tap into a rapidly growing trend with the creation of Skittles Pop’d. The new product aligns with Gen Z texture preferences while delivering an unexpected experience, in a good way. Consumers have some expectations that the product will be chewy but are surprised and delighted by its crunchy, airy, and poppable texture,” he shares.

In addition, to continue to reach core consumers and attract new audiences, Mars Wrigley looked at new formats and texture options for Snickers, eventually releasing a pecan version.

“Pecan is one of the most enjoyed flavors of the season, signaling fall cues and celebrations. A delicious twist on the iconic candy bar consumers love, Snickers Pecan offers the perfect blend of caramel, nougat, and milk chocolate, now complemented by the savory-sweetness of pecans. Consumers have enjoyed the flavors and are anticipating the opportunity to enjoy Snickers Pecan year-round,” Gilroy relates.

He shares he has two favorite Mars Wrigley treats: “My favorite indulgence is a two-pack. First, it’s the creamy rich taste of a Dove Milk Chocolate Promise. However, who can resist the Left and Right classic a Twix Caramel Cookie Bar offers? Just when you thought you were done there’s another cookie bar to enjoy ... or share, of course. On the daily, my go-to is a stick of Extra Spearmint gum. Whether I use it to freshen up or focus in, my Extra gum always delivers.”

Gilroy notes he also can’t ignore the frozen aisle.

“Mars Ice Cream holds several of the top selling products in c-stores—Snickers is the No. 1 frozen novelty item and

comes in at No. 2. Innovations in ice cream, including new products like Snickers Dark Ice Cream Bars and M&M’s Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich, build on Mars Ice Cream’s success and [they] meet consumers’ needs for new flavors as they seek fun experiences from trusted brands. They’re a great treat for the end of my day,” Gilroy finishes.