First Watch, the breakfast, brunch, and lunch concept, is welcoming the new year with a limited-time seasonal menu. The chef-driven menu is available nationwide* now through March 17.

“Our new seasonal menu is all about embracing those comforting flavors we crave when the weather turns cold,” says Shane Schaibly, SVP of culinary strategy at First Watch. ”The Parmesan Prosciutto Toast is a standout, from freshly grated parmesan to Volpi prosciutto piled on griddled, thick-cut sourdough, it’s the perfect balance of savory and rich flavors.”

First Watch’s seasonal menu includes the following items with a bakery component:

Parmesan Prosciutto Toast – Thick-cut, griddled artisan sourdough topped with thinly shaved Volpi prosciutto, scrambled cage-free eggs, Monterey Jack, freshly grated Parmesan, lemon-dressed arugula and roasted garlic aioli. Served with a cup of fresh fruit.

– Thick-cut, griddled artisan sourdough topped with thinly shaved Volpi prosciutto, scrambled cage-free eggs, Monterey Jack, freshly grated Parmesan, lemon-dressed arugula and roasted garlic aioli. Served with a cup of fresh fruit. Carne Asada Hash – Thinly sliced carne asada, crumbled chorizo, and diced red bell peppers in a potato hash topped with two cage-free eggs any style, Cheddar and Monterey Jack, housemade pico de gallo, fresh avocado, shaved radish, cilantro, and jalapeño crema. Served with two warm wheat-corn tortillas.

– Thinly sliced carne asada, crumbled chorizo, and diced red bell peppers in a potato hash topped with two cage-free eggs any style, Cheddar and Monterey Jack, housemade pico de gallo, fresh avocado, shaved radish, cilantro, and jalapeño crema. Served with two warm wheat-corn tortillas. Raspberry Ricotta French Toast – Thick-cut, custard-dipped challah bread griddled and topped with fresh raspberries, whipped lemon ricotta cream, raspberry purée and spiced gingerbread cookie crumbles. Lightly dusted with powdered cinnamon sugar.

First Watch’s seasonal menus embody the restaurant’s “Follow the Sun” approach to sourcing fresh ingredients of the season. The menus change five times a year and have received national awards for their innovative, trend-forward approach.

First Watch operates more than 540 restaurants nationwide and is open seven days a week from 7:00 am until 2:30 ppm for pickup, delivery, and dine-in service.

*Not available in the Tampa Bay area and in select recently opened new restaurants.

