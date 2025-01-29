Better-for-you snack brand SkinnyDipped is now available in new multi-packs at Costco locations in Texas. Each pack features 1-oz servings of Peanut Butter Almonds and Cocoa Almonds. The product is available and on shelves now, with an SRP of $16.99.

"We’re thrilled to bring the SkinnyDipped Thinly Dipped Almonds Snack Pack to Costco in Texas, making it easier than ever for customers to enjoy our delicious, better-for-you snacks in perfectly portioned single-packs. This launch represents our commitment to delivering indulgence with a healthier twist to more households," says Breezy Griffith, CEO and co-founder, SkinnyDipped.

