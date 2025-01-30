IBA, an international trade fair for the baking and confectionery industry, is slated to take place in Düsseldorf, Germany from May 18‒22. Stretching out over 98,000 square meters, it will showcase the global diversity of the industry. Artisan bakery is one of the top focus topics, with 19,000 square meters of dedicated exhibition space, including hybrid shop concepts, mobile tiny stores, and energy-efficient ovens.

Artisan bakery is a top priority at IBA, a show produced by the German Baker’s Confederation (Zentralverband des Deutschen Bäckerhandwerks e.V.). It represents the interests of over 9,200 bakeries with around 240,000 employees. With a total turnover of 17.55 billion euros, the German baking industry is one of the most important economic factors in Germany.

“We are committed to the strong future of the baking industry in Germany,” says Roland Ermer, president of the German Baker’s Confederation.

As a representation of the interests, the Confederation reportedly is committed to improving the framework conditions in the bakery sector and promoting education and further training in the sector: “Demographic change is also leading to a shortage of skilled labor. That's why the issue of promoting young talent is particularly important to me,” says Ermer.

The German Baker’s Confederation provides information about career opportunities in the bakery sector, develops numerous support programs for training companies, and promotes talents through championships. Since January 2025, trainees have had the opportunity to prepare for exams with the so-called Azubi Campus (Trainee Campus): Apprentices can consolidate and repeat their knowledge with tutorials on the platform of the young talent campaign “Bake your future” (Back dir deine Zukunft). At IBA, the German Baker’s Confederation offers the Azubi Werkstatt (Trainee Workshop) for four days, where young people can gain unique insights into artisan bakery and expand their knowledge.

In the IBA.ACADEMY in Hall 14, visitors can learn the art of baking pretzels and obtain a certificate. Another highlight is guided bakery tours in and around Düsseldorf (registration online is necessary)—the IBA.FORUM in Hall 14 is also all about artisan bakery.

On May 18 at 11 am, the ‘Honorary Prize of the German Bakery Trade’ will be awarded to around 50 outstanding artisan bakeries. The ‘IBA.UIBC Cup of Bakers’ will start on the same day, with the award ceremony taking place a day later on May 19 in the IBA.FORUM. The award ceremony for the ‘IBA.UIBC Cup of Confectioners’ will be held on 22 May. On May 21 the ‘World Championship of Bread Sommeliers’ will take place.

Quality and functionality are combined with design, and sustainability is an issue: renewable raw materials such as reed, wood, bamboo, or cotton are increasingly being used. How can bakers counteract the shortage of skilled labor and generate sales even after the shops close? The solution is a hybrid shop concept consisting of a classic bakery sales counter with an automated sales system that is accessible through a separate shop entrance. Baked goods, bread, and drinks are ordered via a self-order terminal. Fancy an idea for the future? Fully air-conditioned Tiny Stores can be used to test out potential locations or during the reconstruction phase of the shop premises. The mobile, fully equipped container-based supply bakery includes a snack preparation station, warehouse, staff room, oven space, and shop window.

Prior to IBA, the new design competition ‘Bakery of the future’ will be held on the subject of shop fitting. Participants can submit their visions of a bakery of the future and apply online (the deadline is March 21, 2025. The jury prize and the audience prize for the best ideas will be announced at IBA on 20 May in the IBA.FORUM.

Whether crispy bread or delicious cakes, choosing the right oven and baking technology is crucial. In times of rising costs, energy efficiency is becoming increasingly important: at IBA in Hall 13, oven builders will be demonstrating how residual heat can be utilized using a newly developed heat recovery system. The additional benefits: shorter baking times, better dough development and crust formation. Small but powerful: in-store baking ovens combine space efficiency with baking quality. In-store baking ovens with intelligent Active Steam technology, which combine the advantages of tube and cascade steaming, are innovative. The steam system is characterized by short heat-up times, optimized heat and steam distribution, and lower energy consumption.

The sale of snacks and coffee specialties is a key sales driver in many bakeries and an important factor in customer loyalty. Fresh snacks are also increasingly moved into focus. From pizza snacks and regional sandwiches to hot dog variations, visitors will find solutions for generating sales with new snack ideas. How bakeries and bakery chains can implement high-quality and customized coffee concepts even in times of staff shortages can be seen at IBA.

“With semi-automatic portafilter machines, we appeal to businesses that want the best of both worlds: top barista espresso quality and artisan preparation paired with the benefits of automation and technology—smooth, intuitive coffee preparation processes guarantee perfect quality even at peak times and during shift changes,” explains Axel Fähnle, head of marketing, WMF Professional Coffee Machines.

The exhibitors have ties to the skilled crafts sector in Germany and present solutions for every user.

“We expect IBA to expand our professional network and help us think outside the box. We will be demonstrating how our bread-slicing machines can be used to be at the pulse of time in terms of hygiene, efficiency, networking, and digitalization. Customer loyalty and service are our top priority,” says Thorsten Müller, managing director of MHS Schneidetechnik GmbH.

Jörg Ungermann, managing director of Wolfram Ungermann Systemkälte GmbH & Co KG, explains, “For IBA 2025, we promise to provide a forum for bakery customers from the north and center of Germany. We will be showcasing top refrigeration topics, in particular how refrigeration technology can automate, reduce night shifts, and improve the quality of baked goods.”

Further exhibitors in shop fitting, oven construction and snacks and coffee sectors are i.e.: Schmees Ladenbau GmbH, Walterscheid Geschäftseinrichtungen GmbH, BBN Kassensystem GmbH & Co. KG, Wiesheu GmbH, DEBAG Deutsche Backofenbau GmbH, HEIN S.àr.l., Dedy GmbH Konditorei- und Schokoladenmaschinen, Franke Coffee Systems GmbH, Kövy Bäckerei-maschinenbau GmbH, CUP&CINO Kaffeesystem-Vertrieb GmbH & Co. KG.

